Cloud Veterans Wins Pluralsight's 2025 Best in Tech Award for Empowering Veterans in Cloud Careers

Recognition Highlights Cloud Veterans' Impact in Empowering U.S. Military Veterans and Spouses to Build High-Demand Cloud Computing Careers

MIAMI, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2025 / Cloud Veterans has been named a Platinum Winner in Pluralsight's 2025 Best in Tech Awards, celebrating organizations that lead in technology learning, workforce development, and innovation.

Pluralsight Best in Tech

Cloud Veterans and Best in Tech Logos

Founded in 2019 by Gregory Scott Henson, former CEO of Aliando, a global Microsoft partner, Cloud Veterans is a 100% volunteer-run nonprofit helping U.S. military veterans and spouses launch meaningful careers in cloud computing. The organization provides free training, certification support, mentorship, and job placement services - equipping service members with the skills and confidence to thrive in the digital economy.

Our Mission

Every year, more than 200,000 veterans transition out of the military and face challenges finding employment. Cloud Veterans bridges that gap by offering comprehensive, free cloud education - from guided learning paths and exam prep to résumé support and job placement. The mission is simple: to ensure veterans are valued, supported, and empowered to lead in the fast-growing world of cloud technology.

Recognition That Matters

This award underscores Cloud Veterans' dedication to transforming gratitude into opportunity. Through partnerships with leaders like Pluralsight, the organization helps veterans earn in-demand certifications across AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. Its hands-on learning approach and personalized mentorship accelerate both career readiness and industry innovation.

"We're deeply honored to receive Pluralsight's 2025 Best in Tech Award," said Gregory Scott Henson, Executive Director of Cloud Veterans. "This recognition represents what's possible when purpose meets partnership - veterans, educators, and technology leaders working together to create meaningful futures in the cloud industry."

Looking Ahead

To date, Cloud Veterans has helped nearly 1,000 veterans and military spouses transition into cloud careers. Powered entirely by volunteers and supported by strategic partners, the organization continues to expand its reach, providing veterans with access to cutting-edge training, certifications, and career opportunities worldwide.

Download the Case Study: https://www.pluralsight.com/content/dam/rebrand2025/resources/case-studies/cloud-veterans/Cloud-Veterans-Case-Study.pdf

Watch the Video: https://youtu.be/_hameTDb1Os?si=SjhxyqnlV-Woi_Dy



About Cloud Veterans

Cloud Veterans is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering veterans and military spouses to launch and grow careers in cloud computing. Founded in 2019 by Gregory Scott Henson, former CEO of Aliando, the organization operates with no paid employees and partners with leading technology companies to deliver world-class education and career support.

Learn more at https://cloudveterans.org.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight is a leading technology skills platform helping individuals and organizations stay ahead in a rapidly evolving digital world. Through curated learning paths, hands-on labs, and advanced analytics, Pluralsight supports continuous upskilling across disciplines such as cloud computing, AI, software development, and cybersecurity.

Learn more at https://pluralsight.com.

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_hameTDb1Os

SOURCE: Cloud Veterans

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/cloud-veterans-wins-pluralsights-2025-best-in-tech-award-for-empo-1101760