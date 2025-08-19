Pluralsight Partners with HowNow to Accelerate Tech Upskilling at Scale

Strategic partnership drives skill mastery to accelerate business innovation

WESTLAKE, Texas, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HowNow , the AI learning and upskilling platform, today announces a strategic partnership with Pluralsight , the leading technology skills development company. The new integration supports access to Pluralsight's technology-specific learning content, enabling HowNow customers to accelerate upskilling and innovation in a rapidly changing environment.

Pluralsight's platform equips individuals and organizations with the tech skills needed to thrive in an era of constant technological advancement. The company's vast learning library covers the most relevant technology skills of today, including software development, AI, Cloud, data and machine learning, security, and IT operations, and features +6,500 courses, +3,500 hands-on labs, +500 skill assessments and +150 certification paths.

As part of the integration, subscribing HowNow customers will enable their employees to access every piece of content within the Pluralsight platform, empowering them to tap into the sector-specific knowledge they need to develop and apply new skills.

By unlocking access to expert-led content around cutting-edge advancements, the HowNow-Pluralsight integration will also speed up innovation by helping technology teams to build the capabilities they need, faster. In addition, Pluralsight content can be consumed from within the HowNow platform, ensuring that learning is personalised, delivered in context and in the flow of work.

Commenting on the partnership, HowNow's Co-founder and CEO, Nelson Sivalingam, said, "Knowledge is changing at an exponential rate in the technology sector and many teams are grappling with growing skills gaps. To keep pace in this environment, organisations need to embrace continuous learning and upskilling as a strategic imperative.

Our partnership with Pluralsight supports exactly this by connecting employees with the most relevant and up-to-date learning, aligned to the specific technology skills and proficiency levels that people need to develop - both now and into the future."

"Pluralsight is committed to helping learners build the technology skills they need to drive innovation and stay competitive," said Erin Gajdalo, CEO of Pluralsight. "Our partnership with HowNow enables more learners to access our expert-led content exactly when and where they need it. By integrating Pluralsight into HowNow's platform, we're making it easier than ever for teams to close skill gaps and accelerate growth in a constantly evolving digital landscape."

Pluralsight is now accessible on the HowNow platform, with HowNow customers already benefitting from the integration.



Find out more about HowNow's AI learning and upskilling platform here . To learn more about how Pluralsight helps individuals and organizations close critical technology skill gaps, visit Pluralsight.com .

About HowNow

HowNow is the AI learning and upskilling platform that maps skills requirements to contextualised learning in the flow of work. The platform's innovative technology helps organisations to create and develop the right skills, at the right time, bridging the gap between L&D and measurable business impact. One of the fastest-growing learning experience platforms in Europe, HowNow's skills-first platform is loved by 10K+ learners, with customer brands including Trainline, TomTom, HotelPlan, and Investec.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight is the leading technology skills development company powering the tech workforce forward, faster. As the pioneer in technology learning, Pluralsight's platform equips individuals and organizations with the tech skills needed to thrive in an era of constant innovation. Pluralsight combines expert-led, self-paced content with hands-on labs and actionable insights, transforming how learners build and apply skills to solve real-world tech challenges. Headquartered in Westlake, Texas, learners around the globe rely on Pluralsight to close skill gaps, unlock growth opportunities and build a tech-empowered future.

