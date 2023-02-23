

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Global animal genetics company Genus plc (GNS.L), on Thursday, announced that Stephen Wilson, Chief Executive, has informed the Board of his intention to retire after ten years with the company, the last four of which as Chief Executive Officer.



The company stated that Stephen has committed to remain with Genus until 30 September 2023 in order to achieve a smooth transition to a successor, while continuing to drive business strategy and performance.



A formal search for Stephen's successor has been initiated with an executive search agency and a further announcement will be made in due course, the company added.



Iain Ferguson, the Chairman of Genus said, 'During Stephen's time at Genus, including six years as Chief Financial Officer and four years as Chief Executive, the Company has made great strategic progress as a world-leading animal genetics company, making great strides in its vision to sustainably pioneer animal genetic improvement to help nourish the world...'



