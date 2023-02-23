

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil and gas company TechnipFMC plc (FTI), while reporting narrower net loss and higher sales in its fourth quarter, issued outlook for fiscal 2023, and updated intermediate-term outlook for 2025.



At the midpoint of guidance for 2023, the company said it anticipates total Company revenue growth of approximately 12 percent to $7.5 billion, with adjusted EBITDA expected to increase to approximately $870 million.



On average, 22 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect revenues of $7.4 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the year, Subsea revenue is expected in a range of $5.9 billion to $6.3 billion, and Surface Technologies revenue is expected in a range of $1.3 billion to $1.45 billion.



The outlook for improved performance also extends beyond the current year.



The company has revised Subsea forecast for 2025, which demonstrates a 650 basis point expansion in adjusted EBITDA margin to 18 percent and adjusted EBITDA of approximately $1.4 billion.



Subsea revenue is now expected to be around $8 billion, up from around $7 billion expected previously.



Doug Pferdehirt, Chair and CEO of TechnipFMC, said, 'We enter the year with a strong market outlook and a further step-up in our targeted financial performance. We expect our 2025 outlook will demonstrate significant progress on our path to much improved financial returns. Most importantly, it does not mark an end point, but rather a major milestone on a more ambitious journey ahead.'



