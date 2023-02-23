WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nikola Corporation (NKLA) released Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled -$222.07 million, or -$0.46 per share. This compares with -$159.42 million, or -$0.39 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, Nikola Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$180.61 million or -$0.37 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Nikola Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): -$222.07 Mln. vs. -$159.42 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.46 vs. -$0.39 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.43
