

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's unemployment rate increased marginally during the November to January period, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.



The unemployment rate rose to 4.0 percent in November-January from 3.9 percent in October-December.



In the same period last year, the jobless rate was 3.8 percent.



The number of unemployed persons increased to 196,200 in the November to January period from 188,900 in the previous three months.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, was 11.6 percent in the three months that ended January.



At the same time, the employment rate held steady at 64.3 percent in the November to January period.



Data also showed that the monthly unemployment rate edged up to 3.9 percent in January from 3.8 percent in December.



