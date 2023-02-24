

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Innovid Corp. (CTV) reported Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled -$3.429 million, or -$0.03 per share. This compares with -$31.688 million, or -$0.59 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 29.8% to $33.698 million from $25.967 million last year.



Innovid Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): -$3.429 Mln. vs. -$31.688 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.03 vs. -$0.59 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.02 -Revenue (Q4): $33.698 Mln vs. $25.967 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $27 Mln to $29 Mln



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!