

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L), on Tuesday, reported that group revenue was broadly flat at £2.5 billion for the fiscal year 2022, reflecting strong growth in Solutions revenue offset by decline at Ocado Retail.



Ocado Retail revenue totaled £2.2 billion, down 3.8%, while International Solutions revenues more than doubled to £148 million from £67 million in FY21 as live sites trebled from 4 to 12.



The company's loss before tax was £500.8 million in the year 2022 versus £176.9 million incurred a year ago. The results principally reflect Ocado Retail EBITDA and £349 million depreciation and amortization, a £110 million increase due to the 17 new CFC/Zoom sites opened over the last two years.



Tim Steiner, Chief Executive Officer of Ocado Group, said, 'Over the last year every company has had its business model tested by a combination of macro-economic and geopolitical headwinds, and I am pleased that, thanks to the creativity and commitment of my colleagues, we have more confidence in our model than ever before...'



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen! Hier klicken