

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Wealth management firm St. James's Place plc (STJ.L) reported Tuesday that its fiscal 2022 IFRS profit before shareholder tax was 501.8 million pounds, a growth of 42 percent from last year's 353.8 million pounds.



IFRS profit after tax was 405.4 million pounds, up 41 percent from 287.6 million pounds a year ago.



Earnings per share climbed to 73.9 pence from 52.5 pence last year.



Underlying profit before shareholder tax was 514.8 million pounds, compared to 384.4 million pounds last year.



Underlying cash basic earnings per share were 75.6 pence, compared to 74.6 pence last year.



In the year, net income from funds under management was 607.7 million pounds, higher than 577.5 million pounds a year earlier.



Gross inflows dropped to 17.0 billion pounds from 18.2 billion pounds in 2021. Net inflow of funds under management of 9.8 billion pounds declined from 11.0 billion pounds a year ago.



Funds under management was 148.4 billion pounds, lower than prior year's 154.0 billion pounds.



Further, the company proposed full year dividend of 52.78 pence per share, up from 51.96 pence last year, in line with the company's 70 percent target pay-out ratio.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen! Hier klicken