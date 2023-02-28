

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, International Game Technology Plc (IGT) said it expects revenues for the first quarter of about $1.0 billion and revenue outlook for the full-year 2023 in the range of $4.1 billion to $4.3 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report revenues of $1.02 for the quarter and $4.13 billion for the year.



The Company's Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share, payable on March 28, 2023 to shareholders on record on March 28, 2023.



