

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK), dealing in industrial automation, said on Wednesday that it has acquired Knowledge Lens, thereby boosting its delivery of Industrial AI solutions to manufacturers.



Financial terms of the transaction are not known.



Frank Kulaszewicz, Senior Vice President of Rockwell's Lifecycle Services segment, said: 'The acquisition of Knowledge Lens improves our ability to help more manufacturers around the world discover and use the hidden insights in their data to drive game-changing value for their businesses.'



Founded in 2013, Bengaluru-based Indian firm is a provider of actionable business insights from enterprise data, combining digital technologies with data science, AI, and engineering expertise.



Post acquisition, Knowledge Lens will join Rockwell's digital services business, Kalypso.



