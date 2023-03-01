

MAPLEWOOD (dpa-AFX) - 3M (MMM) said U.S. Department of Defense records for more than 175,000 plaintiffs show that the vast majority of claimants in Combat Arms earplug litigation have normal hearing under medically accepted standards. As per the analysis of U.S. Department of Defense audiometric data, under WHO and National Institute of Health standards, more than 85% of plaintiffs have normal hearing. The information is included in Aearo's estimation motion filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Indianapolis.



Oral arguments for the appeals of the initial bellwether trials are scheduled to be held on May 1, 2023. If necessary, 3M and Aearo will continue to vigorously defend their position in the multi-district litigation.



