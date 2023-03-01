Cj 4dplex: Coldplay - Music Of The Spheres: Live At River Plate To Screen In Cinemas Worldwide In April

DEFINITIVE DIRECTOR'S CUT OF RECORD-BREAKING CONCERT FILM IN THEATRES APRIL 19 & 23

TICKETS ON SALE FOR "THE GREATEST SHOW ON EARTH" ON MARCH 8 FROM COLDPLAYCINEMA.LIVE

ALSO SHOWING IN CJ 4DPLEX'S SCREENX, 4DX & 4DX SCREEN PREMIUM FORMATS

LOS ANGELES, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldplay have today announced a special worldwide cinema presentation of the band's spectacular Music Of The Spheres World Tour concert, filmed during their sold out, ten night run at Buenos Aires' River Plate stadium at the end of last year.





The screening will give the band's global fanbase the chance to experience Coldplay's acclaimed Music Of The Spheres World Tour live show, which has sold more than 6 million tickets and attracted rave reviews from fans and critics alike: with The Guardian calling it "genuinely stunning", the New York Post describing it as "a night for the history books" and the Glasgow Evening Times heralding it as "the greatest show on Earth".

Coldplay - Music Of The Spheres: Live At River Plate is the definitive director's cut of October's worldwide live broadcast of the show, featuring remixed / remastered sound and stunning visuals, captured using 30 cameras, racing drones and 360° filming techniques, by BAFTA-winning and Grammy-nominated director Paul Dugdale.

The film includes a host of footage which wasn't shown during the live broadcast, when it screened in a record-breaking 81 countries (topping box office charts around the world). The cinema presentation will also include an exclusive behind-the-scenes short film featuring new interviews with the band.

The concert sees the band perform classic hits from across their career including Yellow, The Scientist, Fix You, Viva La Vida, A Sky Full Of Stars and My Universe in a stadium bursting with lights, lasers, fireworks and LED wristbands. It also features guest appearances from multi-Grammy winner H.E.R., and Jin of BTS, who performs alongside Coldplay for the live debut of his record-breaking single The Astronaut.

In addition to standard cinema formatting, Coldplay - Music Of The Spheres: Live At River Plate will be released in CJ 4D Plex's premium film formats, ScreenX, 4DX and 4DXScreen. In ScreenX, which delivers a truly immersive experience that puts audiences in the front row with a 270-degree field of view and exclusive imagery, audiences will feel like they are watching Coldplay live in concert. In the multi-sensory 4DX, audiences will experience unique motion with synchronized seats timed to Coldplay's hit songs and environmental effects that reproduce the atmosphere of a live concert. The 4DXScreen experience is a combination of both ScreenX and 4DX in the same cinema delivering a one-of-a-kind cinema experience.

The concert film will be shown in thousands of cinemas across the globe on April 19 & 23 in partnership with Trafalgar Releasing, who also executive produce alongside CJ 4DPlex.

Tickets for the event will be available on March 8 at 3pm GMT / 4pm CET / 10am ET / 7am PT from coldplaycinema.live (where fans can also sign up now to get updates and information).

Marc Allenby, CEO, Trafalgar Releasing said: "Following our hugely successful and record-breaking live event with Coldplay last year we're delighted to be bringing these incredible shows back to cinemas in a new form for 2023. This new vision of the concerts, along with the new cinema-exclusive behind the scenes documentary, will provide an unmissable event, both for fans who attended the live screenings and those joining for the first time. We are also excited to showcase the film in ScreenX, 4DX and 4DX Screen through our partners at CJ 4DPlex, giving audiences an even deeper experience of these landmark shows."

Jongryul Kim, CEO, CJ 4DPLEX said: "We are excited to once again partner with Coldplay and Trafalgar Releasing on this exciting cinematic presentation. ScreenX and 4DX will deliver the most immersive way to watch the band's historic concert from Buenos Aires. In particular, ScreenX will be visually stunning thanks to Paul Dugdale's cinematic vision (and his use of 3 ScreenX cameras throughout the shoot), which will amplify ScreenX's 270 degree panoramic viewing experience and make this a truly magical event for global cinemas around the world."

The live event is supported by DHL, with whom the band have partnered to reduce carbon emissions from their world tour.

About Trafalgar Releasing

Trafalgar Releasing, the global leader in event cinema distribution, harnesses the power of cinema to bring fans together in more than 13,000 locations in 132 countries worldwide. A subsidiary of Trafalgar Entertainment, Trafalgar Releasing's worldwide operations include production, acquisition, marketing, and distribution of live or pre-recorded content to cinemas led by an international team of specialists. Featuring live concerts, music documentaries, world-class opera, award-winning theatre, and more from leading names in entertainment such as BTS, Metallica, Oasis, Coldplay, Billie Eilish, George Michael, Twenty One Pilots, the Royal Opera House and others, Trafalgar Releasing has repeatedly shattered event cinema box office records, most recently with BTS: Yet To Come in Cinemas which grossed more than $40M at the global box office. Information about Trafalgar Releasing can be found at www.trafalgar releasing.com .

About CJ 4DPlex

CJ 4DPLEX is a leading, next-generation cinema technology company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company has created innovative film technologies for theaters worldwide that include 'ScreenX', '4DX', and '4DX Screen' for consumers to experience films in ways that were never before possible.

CJ 4DPLEX is a part of the CJ Group conglomerate that also includes entertainment powerhouses CJ CGV, the fifth largest theater chain in the world, and CJ ENM (CJ Entertainment & Media), who produced the Academy Award®, Golden Globe® and SAG Awards winning film, "Parasite". CJ 4DPLEX was named Most Innovative Company of 2017 and 2019 in Live Events by Fast Company, and the technology has been recognized with Silver at the Edison Awards in the Media and Visual Communications-Entertainment category in 2015 and 2018.

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection cinema with an immersive 270 degree field of view. By expanding the image beyond the frame and onto the walls of the theater, ScreenX places the audience directly at the center of the story, creating a visually immersive viewing experience unlike any other. To date, there are over 358 ScreenX auditoriums around the world in 38 countries.

4DX provides moviegoers with a multi-sensory cinema-going experience, allowing audiences to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. Each 4DX auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with more than 21 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled editors. To date, there are over 788 4DX auditoriums around the world, spanning over 69 countries.

4DXScreen is a powerful combination of our super premium immersive theater technologies of ScreenX and 4DX in one auditorium, creating a never-before-seen experience for cinemagoers. To date, there are 42 4DXScreens installed around the globe.









