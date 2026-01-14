Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.01.2026
Strategischer Schachzug: Germanium Mining sichert sich massives Flächenpotenzial im Kampf um die High-Tech-Vorherrschaft
WKN: 552484 | ISIN: US64110L1061
When Cinema Goes Live: Netflix Storytelling Brought to Life by IDZ, Joyca, and TVU Networks

To celebrate the final season of Stranger Things, Netflix turned a French streamer into the hero of a film, shot entirely live.

PARIS, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Netflix is no longer just producing series. To mark the last season of Stranger Things, the platform created "One Last Adventure", a global experience designed to pull fans out of their living rooms and plunge them into the heart of the show's universe, in real time.


In France, IDZ delivered one of the most ambitious interpretations of the concept: a film performed and broadcasted live, without a single cut, with streamer Joyca stepping into the lead role of an immersive adventure crafted by IDZ and powered by TVU's live production tools.

Filming a Movie Without a Safety Net

Picture this: An entire building transformed into the Upside Down. Actors improvising in real time. Joyca navigating puzzles as thousands of viewers follow along. And a race across Paris by bike to reach a cinema filled with fans - all captured in one continuous shot.

"We wanted this to feel like a film, except it was happening live, across two locations, with no second take," says Filip Trad, the event's director. "Every transition had to be invisible - switching from a dark set to a street camera, handling live interactions, sound, ambient noise, creator mics… without ever breaking the flow. TVU's cloud solutions gave us seamless continuity. That fluidity changes everything: it keeps the audience fully immersed, connected to the story from start to finish, as if they were part of it."

The project was conceived and produced in collaboration with Netflix, IDZ, Webedia, Filmar, TVU Networks, Gaze, Bim Bam, Publicis Consultants, and The Source.

A New Way for Fans to Experience Stories

"One Last Adventure" shows how live storytelling can deepen fan engagement around a fictional universe.

More than promotion, it became a shared moment where viewers weren't just watching, but living the adventure with Joyca.

Creators are becoming the protagonists of stories that brands build with them, live, directly in front of their communities. Livestreaming doesn't just offer reach - it creates emotion and connection that traditional formats can't match.

And the Adventure Isn't Over

"One Last Adventure" is part of a global series of fan events designed by Netflix to accompany the arrival of the final season of Stranger Things, with immersive experiences happening across several countries in the weeks that led up to the premiere.

In Paris, the story unfolded simultaneously inside the cinema - with the crowd on site - and online, where hundreds of thousands watched Joyca live on Twitch, and on YouTube after the event (watch here).

Driven by strong global momentum, the fifth season of Stranger Things ranks among Netflix's most-watched English-language series, with more than 105 million views accumulated during its launch period - underscoring the scale of the global community gathered around the show.

Discover more global "One Last Adventure"
netflix.com/tudum/features/stranger-things-5-events

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2861538/image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/when-cinema-goes-live-netflix-storytelling-brought-to-life-by-idz-joyca-and-tvu-networks-302661081.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
