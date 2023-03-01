Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.03.2023
01.03.2023 | 16:12
Invesco Select Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, March 1

Invesco Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Voting Rights and Share Capital

The following shares were in issue at close of business on 28 February 2023:

- 69,444,026 UK Equity Shares of 1p each plus 38,315,775 UK Equity Shares held in Treasury;

- 24,940,617 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each plus 16,726,159 Global Equity Income Shares held in Treasury;

- 4,223,581 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares of 1p each plus 6,462,218 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares held in Treasury; and

- 1,234,378 Managed Liquidity Shares of 1p each plus 9,383,678 Managed Liquidity shares held in Treasury.

The number of votes per share of each class vary with the net asset value (NAV) of the respective underlying portfolio and is determined in accordance with the following formula:

V = A / B

Where

V is the number of votes for each share of a particular class;

A is the portfolio NAV for the relevant share class; and

B is the number of shares of the relevant class in issue (excluding Treasury shares).

The value of A / B (the net asset value per share) for each class is calculated and announced (expressed in pence) daily.

Applying the NAV per share as at 28 February 2023 for each share class the resultant voting rights are as follows:

Shares in issue
(excluding treasury)		NAV appliedVoting Rights
UK Equity Shares69,444,026191.46p132,957,532
Global Equity Income Shares24,940,617270.50p 67,464,368
Balanced Risk Allocation Shares 4,223,581152.40p 6,436,737
Managed Liquidity Shares 1,234,378108.18p 1,335,350
Total208,193,987

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
1 March 2023

Contact:

James Poole

Company Secretary

Invesco Asset Management Limited

020 7543 3559

