Mittwoch, 01.03.2023

WKN: A0MY7H ISIN: GG00B1YQ7219 Ticker-Symbol: PX8 
Stuttgart
01.03.23
12:45 Uhr
17,900 Euro
-0,200
-1,10 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
THIRD POINT INVESTORS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
THIRD POINT INVESTORS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
01.03.2023 | 17:54
Third Point Investors Ltd - Total Voting Rights

Third Point Investors Ltd - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, March 1

01 March 2023

Third Point Investors Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of

Guernsey with registered number 47161)

LEI: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 - Renewal Date- 03/02/2024

Total Voting Rights

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules"), the Company would like to notify the market of the following:

The Company's issued share capital as at 28 February 2023 consists of the following:

  • 27,113,598 US Dollar Ordinary Shares with one voting right per share.
  • 18,075,732 US Dollar B Shares with one voting right per share.

The total number of voting rights in the Company at 28 February 2023 is therefore 45,189,330.

There are no shares held in treasury.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Rules.

Enquiries:

Website: www.thirdpointlimited.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: 01481 745001

© 2023 PR Newswire
