Article L.233-8 II of the French commercial code and with Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial markets Authority (AMF Autorité des marchés Financiers
REMY COINTREAU (Paris:RCO):
Code ISIN: FR0000130395
NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS on 30 November 2025
Number of shares: 52 589 879
Number of exercisable voting rights: 81 008 692
Number of theoretical voting rights: 81 254 886
