Article L.233-8 II of the French commercial code and with Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial markets Authority (AMF Autorité des marchés Financiers

Regulatory News:

REMY COINTREAU (Paris:RCO):

Code ISIN: FR0000130395

NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS on 30 November 2025

Number of shares: 52 589 879

Number of exercisable voting rights: 81 008 692

Number of theoretical voting rights: 81 254 886

