Article L.233-8 II of the French commercial code and with Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial markets Authority (AMF Autorité des marchés Financiers
Regulatory News:
Rémy Cointreau (Paris:RCO):
Code ISIN: FR0000130395
NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS on 31 January 2026
Number of shares: 52 589 879
Number of exercisable voting rights: 81 030 144
Number of theoretical voting rights: 81 253 635
French Société anonyme with a capital of 84 143 806.40 euros
Headquarters: rue Joseph Pataa Ancienne rue de la Champagne 16100 Cognac
RCS 302 178 892 ANGOULEME
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260224838770/en/
Contacts:
Rémy Cointreau
© 2026 Business Wire