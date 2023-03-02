

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - ITV plc (ITV.L) reported that its fiscal year 2022 profit before tax increased to 501 million pounds from 480 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 10.6 pence compared to 9.3 pence. Adjusted group EBITA was down 12% at 717 million pounds. Adjusted EPS decreased by 14% to 13.2 pence from 15.3 pence.



Fiscal 2022 total external revenue was up 8% at 3.73 billion pounds. Total group revenue was up 7% at 4.34 billion pounds.



The Board has proposed a final dividend of 3.3 pence, giving an ordinary dividend of 5.0 pence per share for full year 2022.



