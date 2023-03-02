

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L), on Thursday, reported FY22 profit of £643.6 million compared to £555.5 million last year. Basic earnings per share was 18.1p versus 15.3p earned a year ago.



Profit before tax and exceptional items rose 12.8% to £907.9 million from £804.6 million reported in the previous year. Adjusted basic earnings per share increased 10% to 19.8p from 18.0p in 2021.



Revenue for the year 2022 amounted to £4.42 billion, 3.2% higher than the prior year's revenue of £4.28 billion.



Jennie Daly, Chief Executive, said, 'We have delivered a strong financial and operational performance in 2022 with full year operating profit in line with expectations. We are particularly pleased to have delivered a strong operating profit margin as a result of tight operational controls and price discipline.'



