LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L), on Thursday, reported FY22 profit of £643.6 million compared to £555.5 million last year. Basic earnings per share was 18.1p versus 15.3p earned a year ago.
Profit before tax and exceptional items rose 12.8% to £907.9 million from £804.6 million reported in the previous year. Adjusted basic earnings per share increased 10% to 19.8p from 18.0p in 2021.
Revenue for the year 2022 amounted to £4.42 billion, 3.2% higher than the prior year's revenue of £4.28 billion.
Jennie Daly, Chief Executive, said, 'We have delivered a strong financial and operational performance in 2022 with full year operating profit in line with expectations. We are particularly pleased to have delivered a strong operating profit margin as a result of tight operational controls and price discipline.'
Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX