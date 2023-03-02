

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - FBI agents have arrested a man after an explosive device was found in his baggage before boarding a plane at a Pennsylvania airport.



The device was detected during the routine screening of checked bag of Mark Muffley at Lehigh Valley International Airport Monday. He was bound for Orlando, Florida, according to the Transportation Security Administration.



The suitcase triggered an alarm when it entered the baggage screening unit, and in subsequent inspection, the TSA officer located an item inside the suitcase that appeared to be a live explosive device.



As a precautionary measure, the immediate area of the airport was evacuated and the FBI was notified. FBI and local law enforcement bomb technicians confirmed that the item was an explosive device.



A 3-inch device hidden in the lining of the suspect's rolling suitcase was found to contain fuses and explosive powder.



Muffley was asked to report over the airport loud speaker, but was seen leaving the airport by that time.



FBI agents traced Muffley's home in Lansford, Pennsylvania, and arrested him on Tuesday.



The incident occurred on Monday, but TSA and FBI reported it a couple of days later.



The 40-year-old man, who was charged with possession of an explosive in an airport and possessing or attempting to place an explosive or incendiary device on an aircraft, will reportedly appear in court on Thursday.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen! Hier klicken