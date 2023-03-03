

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rightmove plc (RMV.L) reported fiscal 2022 profit before tax of 241.28 million pounds compared to 225.65 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 23.4 pence compared to 21.3 pence. Underlying operating profit was 245.4 million pounds, up 6%. Underlying earnings per share was 23.8 pence compared to 21.8 pence.



Fiscal year revenue was 332.6 million pounds, an increase of 9% from prior year, as customers continued to upgrade their packages and to increase their use of digital products.



The Board recommended a final dividend of 5.2 pence per share for 2022. The final dividend will be paid on 26 May 2023, taking the total dividend for the year to 8.5 pence, an increase of 9% on 2021.



