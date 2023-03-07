

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Spirent Communications Plc (SPT.L, SPM), a provider of automated test and assurance solutions, reported Tuesday that its fiscal 2022 profit before tax grew 11 percent to $114.6 million from last year's $103.6 million.



Basic earnings per share were 16.46 cents, up 12 percent from 14.67 cents a year ago.



Adjusted profit before tax was $131.4 million, compared to prior year's $117.9 million. Adjusted basic earnings per share were 18.86 cents, up from last year's 16.59 cents.



Revenue grew 5 percent to $607.5 million from $576.0 million a year ago.



Orderbook for the year increased 7 percent to $288.1 million, while order intake dropped 2 percent to $625.7 million.



Further, the company announced full year dividend growth of 12 percent or 24 percent in Pound Sterling. Final dividend of 4.94 cents per share will be paid in May 2023.



Looking ahead, Spirent expects revenue to decline slightly in the full year 2023, and to maintain gross margin with effective supply chain management.



