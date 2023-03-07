

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hybrid workspace provider IWG Plc (IWG.L) Tuesday reported preliminary loss before tax from continuing operations of 105 million pounds for the full year, lower than 259 million pounds in the previous year.



Net loss from continuing operations for the year narrowed to 121 million pounds or 11.3p per share from 269 million pounds or 26.2p per share last year.



Earnings per share from continuing operations on an adjusted basis for the year was a loss of 10.1p compared with loss of 24.2p a year ago.



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization or EBITDA from continuing operations increased to 1.336 billion pounds from 1.026 billion pounds a year ago.



EBITDA, before the application of IFRS 16 increased to 317 million pounds from 59 million pounds in the previous year.



Excluding one-time items, adjusted EBITDA, before application of IFRS 16 was 308 million pounds, up from 80 million pounds last year.



Revenue for the year increased 24% year-on-year to 2.751 billion.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen! Hier klicken