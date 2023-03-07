Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Starke Nachrichten befeuern die Rallye bei NuGen Medical!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143TN ISIN: SE0007578141 Ticker-Symbol: 7MN 
Tradegate
07.03.23
12:43 Uhr
0,493 Euro
+0,002
+0,37 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MINESTO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MINESTO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4780,49615:27
0,4810,49315:27
PR Newswire
07.03.2023 | 13:54
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Minesto AB: Project Update Vestmanna - A month of continuous production at record levels and tether upgrade ongoing

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Minesto, leading ocean energy developer, continues the operation of tidal energy power plants at the grid-connected site in Vestmanna, Faroe Islands according to plan. The 100-kW tidal power plant Dragon 4 has delivered the highest total production volume for a continuous month of operation at the beginning of the year. An upgraded tether that is set out to further improve the output of the system is now being implemented.

In 2023, the 100 kW Dragon Class tidal power plant in Minesto's grid-connected site in Vestmanna has delivered the highest total production volume for a continuous month of operation, as well as increased peak output levels. Power production follows the four tidal cycles per day with generation reaching up to 200 kWh per tide.

The offshore infrastructure completed in December 2022 to double capacity is online and awaiting installation of the second 100 kW Dragon Class kite. This dual set-up offers parallel long-term production and configuration testing, which will commence with the introduction of an upgraded tether that will contribute to improvement to the system's output - primarily from an annual production volume perspective. This tether upgrade is being implemented as a part of the ongoing Tether Optimization project in collaboration with Swedish Energy Agency.

"We are where we need to be to provide valid evidence of yearly production yield for Dragon Class systems suitable for our first targeted arrays in Hestfjord and other locations. Our understanding of how to match a tidal site with a certain kite configuration is now solid," says Dr Martin Edlund, CEO of Minesto.

For additional information, please contact

Cecilia Sernhage, Communications Manager
+46 735 23 71 58
ir@minesto.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14621/3728774/1896122.pdf

Press release

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/project-update-vestmanna---a-month-of-continuous-production-at-record-levels-and-tether-upgrade-ongoing-301764512.html

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.