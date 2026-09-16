Minesto AB: Recording of Minesto's presentation at Aktiedagen Stockholm 2026

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recording of CEO Dr Martin Edlund's presentation at Aktiespararna's Aktiedagen Stockholm on 15 September 2026.

The recording is available on Aktiespararna's YouTube channel:

Minesto - Aktiedagen Stockholm 15 September 2026

CONTACT:

Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer

+46 735 23 71 58

ir@minesto.com

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