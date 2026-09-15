Minesto AB: Minesto presents today at Aktiedagen i Stockholm

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Minesto's CEO Dr Martin Edlund presents today at Aktiedagen i Stockholm by Aktiespararna, 15 September 2026

The event is livestreamed, and Minesto will be presenting at 18.30 CEST:

Aktiespararna

Contact

Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer

+46 735 23 71 58

ir@minesto.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/minesto-ab/r/minesto-presents-today-at-aktiedagen-i-stockholm,c4396487

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/minesto-presents-today-at-aktiedagen-i-stockholm-302879382.html