

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K.'s stocks edged lower on Wednesday on the back of hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and a much lower profit reported by insurance giant Admiral.



The benchmark FTSE 100 slipped 0.3 percent to 7,895 after closing 0.1 percent lower on Tuesday.



Admiral Group shares fell nearly 5 percent. The financial services provider proposed a lower dividend for the year after reporting a sharp fall in profit.



Hill & Smith, a provider of infrastructure and safe transport solutions, declined 3.5 percent despite reporting a 62 percent increase in its fiscal 2022 profit before tax.



Similarly, financial services group Legal & General was down more than 2 percent despite reporting strong growth in profit in 2022.



Restaurant Group plunged 8 percent after widening its FY22 loss.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen! Hier klicken