

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices hit over five-week highs on Monday and the dollar weakened as investors fretted over the largest U.S. bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis.



Spot gold was up 1.1 percent at $1,888.42 per ounce, after having hit its highest since Feb. 3 earlier in the session at $1,893.96. U.S. gold futures were up 1.4 percent, at 1,891.95.



The U.S. dollar index tumbled amidst a decline in bond yields, making bullion cheaper for buyers holding other currencies.



The market turmoil from the Silicon Valley Bank collapse led traders to pare bets on the scope for further Fed policy tightening.



Goldman Sachs analysts said they no longer expect the Federal Reserve to raise rates by 25 basis points at its next policy meeting on March 21-22.



In economic releases, U.S. consumer inflation expectations data for February is due to be released later in the day.



The spotlight is firmly on Tuesday's U.S. inflation data and Thursday's ECB meeting. The central bank is all set to raise interest rates by another 50 basis points at the meeting.



The Federal Reserve's policy meeting is scheduled to be held on March 21-11, while the Bank of England meets a day after the FOMC meeting on March 23.



