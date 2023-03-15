Artemis Alpha Trust Plc - Appointment of independent non-executive Director

ARTEMIS ALPHA TRUST PLC (the 'Company')

LEI: 549300MQXY2QXEIL3756

Appointment of independent non-executive Director

The Board of Directors of the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Tom Smethers as an independent non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 15 March 2023. Tom will take over the role of Chairman of the Audit Committee on the same date.

Tom has held a number of senior finance positions in the retail, aviation, travel and hospitality sectors. From 2007 to 2013 Tom was Group Financial Controller at easyJet plc, from 2013 to 2015 Vice President Finance at Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts in Dubai, from 2015 to 2019 Finance Director for TUI Airways in the UK and Nordic region and more recently from 2019 to 2021 Global Finance Director for Costa Coffee, part of the Coca-Cola Company. Tom joined Britvic in March 2021 as Group Finance Director responsible for Finance Shared Services, Group Financial Control, Reporting, Planning and Analysis.

Tom qualified as a Chartered Accountant with Deloitte and worked in the Audit and Advisory practice in London and Auckland, New Zealand.

There are no other details to be disclosed under paragraph 9.6.13 of the Listing Rules of the UK Listing Authority.

For further information, please contact:

Artemis Fund Managers Limited

Company Secretary

Telephone: 0131 225 7300

15 March 2023