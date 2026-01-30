EQS-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Personnel

Dexus (ASX: DXS) ASX release 30 January 2026 Appointment of independent non-executive director Dexus is pleased to announce the appointment of Varya Davidson to the Board of Dexus Funds Management Limited (DXFM) as a non-executive director, effective 1 February 2026. Ms Davidson brings 30 years of experience to the Board, having held senior executive roles at PwC Australia, leading their Energy Transition business, and globally, including as a Partner of Strategy& (part of the PwC network). Her extensive consulting background spans the public and private energy, infrastructure and resources sectors across Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific, with particular expertise in innovation, growth and productivity, energy transition and sustainability. She has significant experience advising boards and executive teams on strategy, culture, and transformation. Warwick Negus, Chair of the DXFM Board said: "I am delighted to welcome Varya to Dexus. Varya brings extensive domestic and international experience along with deep expertise in the Australian energy, sustainability, and transformation change sectors, adding valuable capabilities to the Board." Varya is a Non-Executive Director of APA Group and a member of their Safety and Sustainability Committee, People and Remuneration Committee and Nomination Committee. Varya holds bachelor's degrees in science (majoring in Physics) and law from the University of Sydney with first class honours and has completed an MBA at INSEAD. Ms Davidson will join the Board Nomination & Governance Committee, Board People & Remuneration Committee and the Board Sustainability Committee and will stand for election at Dexus's next Annual General Meeting, to be held on 28 October 2026. Authorised by the Board of Dexus Funds Management Limited For further information please contact: Investors

Rowena Causley

Head of Listed Investor Relations

+61 416 122 383

rowena.causley@dexus.com Media

Luke O'Donnell

Senior Manager, Media and Communications

+61 412 023 111

luke.odonnell@dexus.com





