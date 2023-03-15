Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Startschuss! Warum diese Aktie gerade jetzt eine gute Entscheidung sein könnte…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 889250 ISIN: GB0005774855 Ticker-Symbol: 14F 
Frankfurt
15.03.23
08:07 Uhr
7,350 Euro
+0,150
+2,08 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
15.03.2023 | 16:24
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, March 15

The information contained in this release was correct as at 28 February 2023. Information on the Company's up to date net asset values can be found on the London Stock Exchange website at:

https://www.londonstockexchange.com/exchange/news/market-news/market-news-home.html.

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC (LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155)

All information is at 28 February 2023 and unaudited.

Performance at month end with net income reinvested
OneThreeOneThreeFive
MonthMonthsYearYearsYears
Net asset value-7.6%-0.1%2.9%123.4%103.3%
Share price-7.3%0.7%2.1%160.7%133.7%
MSCI ACWI Metals & Mining 30% Buffer 10/40 Index (Net)*-8.1%-0.6%0.1%82.9%60.7%
* (Total return)
Sources: BlackRock, MSCI ACWI Metals & Mining 30% Buffer 10/40 Index, Datastream

At month end

Net asset value (including income)1:699.12p
Net asset value (capital only):673.24p
1 Includes net revenue of 25.88p
Share price:698.00p
Discount to NAV2:0.2%
Total assets:£1,478.4m
Net yield3:5.7%
Net gearing:12.6%
Ordinary shares in issue:188,903,036
Ordinary shares held in Treasury:4,108,806
Ongoing charges4:1.0%
Ongoing charges5:0.8%

2 Discount to NAV including income.
3 Based on a first, second and third interim dividend of 5.50p per share declared on 6 May 2022, 23 August 2022 and 16 November 2022 respectively, and a final dividend of 23.50p per share declared on 2 March 2023 with ex-date 9 March 2023 and pay date of 26 April 2023 in respect of the year ended 31 December 2022.
4 The Company's ongoing charges are calculated as a percentage of average daily net assets and using the management fee and all other operating expenses, excluding finance costs, direct transaction costs, custody transaction charges, VAT recovered, taxation and certain other non-recurring items for the year ended 31 December 2022.
5 The Company's ongoing charges are calculated as a percentage of average daily gross assets and using the management fee and all other operating expenses, excluding finance costs, direct transaction costs, custody transaction charges, VAT recovered, taxation and certain other non-recurring items for the year ended 31 December 2022.

Country AnalysisTotal
Assets (%)
Global67.4
Australasia10.5
Latin America7.6
United States6.6
Canada4.4
Other Africa2.4
Indonesia0.9
South Africa0.5
United Kingdom0.2
Net Current Liabilities-0.5
-----
100.0
=====
Sector AnalysisTotal
Assets (%)
Diversified37.4
Copper22.3
Gold12.1
Steel8.5
Industrial Minerals7.5
Aluminium4.1
Iron Ore3.0
Platinum Group Metals2.0
Mining Services1.5
Nickel1.5
Uranium0.4
Zinc0.2
Net Current Liabilities-0.5
-----
100.0
=====

Ten largest investments
CompanyTotal Assets %
BHP8.9
Vale:
Equity6.4
Debenture2.5
Glencore6.6
Teck Resources4.7
Rio Tinto4.7
ArcelorMittal4.4
Freeport-McMoRan4.1
First Quantum Minerals:
Equity2.4
Bond1.7
Anglo American3.1
Ivanhoe
Equity1.9
Bond0.9

Asset AnalysisTotal Assets (%)
Equity93.1
Bonds4.0
Preferred Stock3.4
Net Current Liabilities-0.5
-----
100.0
=====

Commenting on the markets, Evy Hambro and Olivia Markham, representing the Investment Manager noted:
Performance
The Company's NAV declined by 7.6% in February, outperforming its reference index, the MSCI ACWI Metals & Mining 30% Buffer 10/40 Index (net return), which fell by 8.1% (performance figures in GBP).
After several months of strong performance, the mining sector pulled back in February as improvements in Chinese economic data were slower than had been hoped. It is worth noting, however, that after the month-end, China's Manufacturing PMI came in at 51.6, up from 49.2 in January, which has supported the sector's performance so far in March. Broader equity markets were also down in February but less so, with the MSCI ACWI TR Index falling -2.5%. The month saw mined commodity prices give up some of their recent gains, with copper, iron ore (62% fe) and gold prices declining -2.7%, -2.3% and -5.3% respectively.
Many of the miners reported full year 2022 results during the month. Cost inflation remained an issue, but this is expected to ease with lower energy prices and consumables. Meanwhile, in most cases, production results were in line with expectations, with downgrades and guidance restatements having been well flagged last year.
Outlook
We do not expect the mining sector to be immune to deteriorating global economic growth. However, whilst recession looms for developed markets, the most important economy for mining, China, is moving in the opposite direction, re-opening following a year of lockdowns and a strict zero-Covid policy.
Meanwhile, mined commodity markets are generally tight, with inventories for many commodities at historic lows. At the same time, mined supply is being constrained by the underinvestment of recent years and continued capital discipline. Mining companies are in an excellent financial position, in our view, with high levels of free cash flow, rock-solid balance sheets and a continued focus on returning capital to shareholders.
Last year we saw greater appreciation of the role mining companies will need to play in supplying the materials required for lower carbon technologies like wind turbines, solar panels and electric vehicles. In 2023, we expect Brown to Green to emerge as a key theme, where mining companies focus on reducing the greenhouse gas emissions intensity associated with their production. We expect to see a re-rating for the mining companies able to best navigate this and are playing this in the portfolio.
All data points are in USD terms unless stated otherwise.

15 March 2023

Latest information is available by typing www.blackrock.com/uk/brwm on the internet. Neither the contents of the Manager's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Manager's website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.
Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.