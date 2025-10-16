BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Performance Markets: September was another strong month for the mining sector, helped by continued optimism surrounding China's anti-involution measures. This is a new economic policy in which the government is seeking to take out loss-making production in industries facing overcapacity and excessive competition. Economic data from the country also showed signs of improvement, with its Caixin Manufacturing PMI rising to 51.2 and property prices falling less sharply. The gold equity sub-sector delivered exceptional returns during the month on the back of the gold price rising 11.4%. Robust investment demand helped push gold to a new all-time high of US$3,834/oz., with inflows into physically-backed ETFs and a rise in net length in the futures market. The miners delivered a strong beta to gold's move on expectations around further free cash flow expansion. The copper price rose by 4.1%, breaking back above US$10,000 per tonne. During the month, a mudslide occurred at Freeport McMoran's Grasberg mine in Indonesia. The company provided an update which indicated that it was unlikely there would be any significant production from the asset for the remainder of the year, with a phased restart planned from 2026 through to 2027. For context, the mine accounted for 3.5% of global supply in 2024. This adds to current disruption at other major copper mines, Kamoa-Kakula and Cobre Panama. The bulk commodities performed less strongly with, for example, the iron ore (62% fe.) price falling by 0.7%. Data for August released during the month showed a continued gradual decline in China's steel production. In company news, M&A activity continued with diversified miners, Anglo American and Teck, announcing a merger of equals. The merger, which would see Anglo American and Teck shareholders with 62.4% and 37.6% ownership respectively, is subject to regulatory approvals, expected to take 12-18 months. The companies have said they expect it to unlock US$800mn of synergies. Outlook: Near term, the mining sector faces a headwind of uncertainty surrounding China's economy. That said, the country's anti-involution measures could be a cause for optimism, and we are seeing green shoots of improvement in economic data. Trade relations with the US remains a risk, however. Longer-term, we are excited by mined commodity demand coming from infrastructure build out related to multi-decade structural trends: rising power demand, artificial intelligence adoption and the low carbon transition. Increased geopolitical risk appears to have accelerated government action in these areas. On the supply side, mining companies have focused on capital discipline in recent years, meaning they have opted to pay down debt, reduce costs and return capital to shareholders, rather than investing in production growth. This is limiting new supply coming online and supporting commodity prices and there is unlikely to be a quick fix, given the time lags involved in investing in new mining projects. The cost of new projects has also risen significantly and recent M&A activity in the sector suggests that, like us, strategic buyers see an opportunity in existing assets in the listed market, currently trading well below replacement costs. High-profile operational disruption, most notably in copper, has exacerbated these issues. Recent action from governments suggest they are increasingly focused on securing metals and minerals supply but we believe this is still being underappreciated by markets. Lastly, we see an exciting outlook for gold producer earnings and it is our largest sub-sector exposure today. The gold price has risen substantially and looks well-supported by structural drivers: inflation eroding the purchasing power of fiat currency, high government debt and elevated geopolitical risk. Meanwhile, the substantial cost inflation that held back the sub-sector from 2020-2024 appears to be over and given our expectation for subdued energy prices, we could start to see these costs declining. Despite recent strong performance from gold equities, they still appear unloved amongst generalists and look attractive in our view relative to gold and their historic valuations.