Ateneo And Nchain Sign Mou For Blockchain Research And Education

MANILA, Philippines, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global blockchain leader nChain and Ateneo De Manila University signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to promote and foster blockchain education within the University and define a framework for the future of the Philippines.

This collaboration will be led by the University's research group, The Ateneo Blockchain Laboratory. It is set to provide an additional blockchain leadership unit to the University's course offering in the second semester of 2023. In addition, nChain will support PhD students with access to patented IP and several grants to further blockchain research in the Philippines.

The Ateneo Blockchain Laboratory aims to conduct applied research and development projects focused on the practical applications of blockchain technologies. Ateneo and nChain share a common vision and goal - to advance fintech and blockchain technology while achieving their social impact goals.

Christian Pulmano, head for the Ateneo Blockchain Laboratory, shared, "Our collaboration with nChain aims to expand the University's blockchain programs through education, capacity-building, and research initiatives. Blockchain technology can potentially solve many of our society's problems. As a research institution, we want to explore the potential of blockchain for the ultimate goal of nation-building."

nChain partners with educational institutions and world-class universities across the globe. It supports and promotes interdisciplinary research and education, as well as a wide range of academic programmes in information and communications technology, cryptology, economic theory, and data science. nChain provides policy recommendations and empirical evidence on blockchain uses and technology's social and economic benefits.

Stefan Matthews, nChain Group Chairman, cited: "Our partnership with the University is the first of a series of educational and training initiatives being rolled out to support the broader government objective to enable blockchain adoption in the Philippines. Concurrently, we deliver seminars on leadership and advanced technical topics for business and government. We aim to highlight blockchain and transition from the Philippines to web 3 to the world."

nChain is committed to advancing the global adoption of the BSV Blockchain, the largest public blockchain that has restored the original Bitcoin protocol and unlocked the ability to scale. This means that it can increase its block sizes and transaction capacity as needed while lowering fees to tiny fractions of a cent. This aligns with governments and institutions that process a high number of transactions on a daily basis.

About nChain

nChain is a leading provider of global blockchain technology, IP licensing and consulting services. The company serves clients globally to power several industries, including gaming, supply chain, and finance. nChain offers Web3 solutions in the digital payment space, along with professional services that assist enterprises of all types to benefit from blockchain technology. nChain currently has almost 2,800 registered active and pending patents and is the developer behind the Bitcoin SV Node software, Teranode, Kensei, and more.

More information:

www.nchain.com

About Ateneo De Manila University

Ateneo de Manila University is one of the world's most exciting communities of leaders and scholars. More than 160 years after the Jesuits returned to the Philippines in 1859, Ateneo has grown into a major Jesuit university whose schools include a college, graduate school, four professional schools, three basic education departments, and an array of research and development centers.

The motto of the Ateneo de Manila University is Lux-in-Domino, "Light in the Lord." These words from the letter of St. Paul to the Ephesians call us to "live as children of light, for light produces every kind of goodness, righteousness, and truth." The Ateneo de Manila is more than an institution of higher learning. The Ateneo commitment is to become light in the world, seeking the truth to illuminate and to serve. This spirit lives in every aspect of our work as a Jesuit and Philippine university.

More information:

www.ateneo.edu

Contact

Haris Khan, +44 (0)7503 581563, h.khan@lightningsharks.co.uk

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ateneo-and-nchain-sign-mou-for-blockchain-research-and-education-301773356.html