

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Savills plc (SVS.L), on Thursday, reported fiscal 2022 profit of £119.8 million versus £146.7 million last year. On a per share basis, earnings totaled 82.2p compared to 99.8p earned a year ago.



Underlying profit before income tax was £164.6 million, a decline of 18%, compared to £200.3 million reported in the year 2021.



Underlying earnings for 2022 was £130.4 million or 89.8p per share versus £162.4 million or 110.9 p per share in 2021.



Revenue for the year 2022 increased 7% to £2.298 billion from £2.147 billion generated in the previous year.



Mark Ridley, Group Chief Executive, said, 'We have started 2023 broadly in line with our expectations. However, it is clear that, at this stage, predictions for the full year are characterised by a wide range of possible outcomes; we believe that H1 2023 will be more challenging than its 2022 comparative; however, we expect progressive improvement through the second half of the year. 2024 should see more positive conditions for real estate market activity and Savills is both retaining its bench strength and investing in advance of such recovery.'



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen! Hier klicken