

ISSAQUAH (dpa-AFX) - California Splendor, Inc. is recalling certain lots of 4-lb. bags of Kirkland Signature Frozen Organic Strawberries citing risk of Hepatitis A, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The affected products were sold by Costco in Los Angeles, Hawaii and two San Diego business centers.



The lots subject to the recall include 140962-08, 142162-20, 142202-21, 142212-22, 142222-23, 142232-24, 142782-53, 142792-54, 142842-55, 142852-56, 142862-57, 142902-58, and 142912-59.



The recall was initiated following an outbreak of Hepatitis A illnesses. The agency noted that Hepatitis A has not been detected on this product, but consumers should stop consuming the food out of an abundance of caution and return it to their local Costco store for a refund.



Hepatitis A is a contagious yet treatable virus that infects the liver, causing it to swell and malfunction. Most people catch the virus from contaminated food or water. The symptoms include fatigue, abdominal pain, jaundice, abnormal liver tests, dark urine and pale stool. In rare cases, particularly consumers who have a pre-existing severe illness or are immune compromised, Hepatitis A infection can progress to liver failure.



The company has ceased the production and distribution of the affected product as FDA and the company continue their investigation to find the cause of the issue.



In similar recalls, Exportadora Copramar in December last year called back 1260 cases of James Farm frozen raspberries citing potential to be contaminated with Hepatitis A.



Last year, the FDA had linked a hepatitis A outbreak in the U.S. And Canada to certain brands of fresh, organic strawberries.



