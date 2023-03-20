Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Cybeats gibt den "Big 5"-Deal bekannt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: PAG911 ISIN: DE000PAG9113 Ticker-Symbol: P911 
Xetra
17.03.23
17:37 Uhr
114,60 Euro
-0,80
-0,69 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX
1-Jahres-Chart
PORSCHE AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PORSCHE AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
113,30114,0019.03.
113,50114,2017.03.
PR Newswire
20.03.2023 | 05:48
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Shenzhen Soocas Technology Co., Ltd.: Soocas Announces the Release of Airfly P1, the ultra-small, lightweight high-speed hair dryer designed by F•A• Porsche with supercar-grade aluminum body

MOSCOW, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Soocas announces the release of its new Airfly P1 High-Speed Hair Dryer. It is designed by Studio F•A• Porsche. It is only 1/3 of the volume of the traditional low-speed hair dryer, but it can dry the hair in 5 minutes. It can be called the revolutionary high-speed hair dryer of the era.

Soocas Airfly P1 High-Speed Hair Dryer

Highlight of Soocas Airfly P1:

Designed by Studio F·A·Porsche:The inspiration is from Porsche's wheels for superior performance and high speed. It consists of a supercar grade aluminum alloy body, and futurist streamlined design that is long-lasting and scratch resistance.

Super Small Size: The Soocas Airfly P1 is only 1/3 the size of a traditional hair dryer, measuring 2.24x4.56x9.34 inches. It's super lightweight at only 0.87 lbs (not including wires), making it easy to use without causing sore arms.

Ultra High Wind Flow: Adopted with a brushless motor, and temperature control, reducing dependence on temperature. It can provide a wind speed of 70m/s compared to the traditional low-speed hair dryer's 18m/s.

Intelligent Temperature Control: Soocas Airfly P1 adopts high-speed drying, and the built-in microprocessor chip monitors the temperature in real-time 100+ times per second. The strictly monitored temperature is around 70°C. Compared with traditional low-speed hair dryers, the temperature can reach up to 100°C.

Quick-Drying: It can dry short hair in 1 minute, shoulder-length hair in 3 minutes, and long hair in 5 minutes.

Hair-Care:It makes the hair silky and shiny. It increases moisture by 4.6 times, smoothness by 19.7%, and shininess by 17.8%, making hair look healthier.

Million Plasma: The high-speed airflow transports the plasma from the hair root to the hair tip, tightens the cuticles, and achieves better results, making the hair twice as smooth as ordinary negative ion hair dryers.

Where to Buy?

During the AliExpress 328 Shopping Festival from March 20th to 26th, you can buy Soocas Airfly P1 for only $139 at AliExpress Soocas official store.

About Soocas

Soocas has dedicated its effort to the research and development of personal care products that offer convenience and simplicity to people.
For more details, please pay attention to AliExpress Soocas official store.
PR Contact: hello@soocas.com
Business Inquiry: wholesale@soocas.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2035684/Soocas_Airfly_P1_High_Speed_Hair_Dryer.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/soocas-announces-the-release-of-airfly-p1-the-ultra-small-lightweight-high-speed-hair-dryer-designed-by-fa-porsche-with-supercar-grade-aluminum-body-301775761.html

Gold geht durch die Decke! - Experte zeigt exklusiven Geheimtipp
Gold zieht an! Diese Gold-Aktie sollten Sie sich jetzt ansehen! Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.
Hier klicken!
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.