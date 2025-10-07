ADC to Accelerate Wideband Signal Processing PCIe Gen 7 Adoption

Omni Design Technologies, a leading provider of high-performance, low-power Wideband Signal Processing solutions, today announced the tape out of its new ODT-ADS-7B64G-3T, an ultra-high-speed 64 GSPS SWIFT analog-to-digital converter (ADC) supporting 7- and 8-bit output modes, designed in TSMC's 3nm process. This time-interleaved ADC provides the breakthrough speed and performance required for the next generation of high-speed data communications, including optical networking and the emerging PCIe Gen 7 standard.

As data-intensive AI and data center applications evolve, the demand for faster and more efficient data transfer is pushing the limits of existing interconnect standards. The ODT-ADS-7B64G-3T is engineered to meet these challenges, offering an unparalleled combination of speed, resolution, and low power consumption essential for next-generation SerDes and data acquisition systems.

Key Features and Customer Benefits

The ODT-ADS-7B64G-3T is optimized to deliver maximum performance while minimizing power and area. Key benefits of the new ADC include:

TSMC's Advanced 3nm Process Technology: Built on TSMC's industry-leading 3nm process, the ADC offers superior performance, power efficiency, and area savings.

Superior Dynamic Performance: Excellent dynamic performance with a 6 bits Effective Number of Bits (ENOB) for input frequencies below 16 GHz and >5.2 bits at 32 GHz.

Low Power Consumption: The ADC's power dissipation is scalable with the sampling rate, consuming a nominal 185 mW at 64 GSPS, making it ideal for power-sensitive applications.

Integrated Calibration and Low Jitter: The IP includes built-in calibration to correct time-interleaving artifacts and an ultra-low-jitter clock distribution network to maximize the signal-to-noise ratio (SNR). The internal ADC aperture jitter is a 50 fs(rms).

"The relentless growth of data is driving the need for faster and more efficient connectivity solutions," said Dr. Kush Gulati, President and CEO of Omni Design Technologies. "Our new 64 GSPS ADC is a testament to our commitment to innovation, providing our customers with the critical technology needed to develop products for emerging standards like PCIe Gen 7. By delivering industry-leading speed in TSMC's advanced 3nm process, we are empowering our customers to build highly differentiated SoCs that will define the next wave of high-performance computing, communications, and AI."

The ODT-ADS-7B64G-3T is also a versatile solution for a range of other demanding applications, including general-purpose software-defined radio, broadband communications, and wideband satellite receivers.

About Omni Design Technologies

Omni Design Technologies is a leading provider of high-performance, ultra-low power Wideband Signal Processing solutions and products, supporting advanced FinFET technologies. Our cutting-edge IP and chiplets enable ultra-low-power system-on-chip (SoC) for applications including data center networking, broadband wireless, and automotive ADAS and networking. The SWIFT family of data converters offer resolutions from 6-bit to 14-bit, with sampling rates of tens of gigasamples per second (GS/s). Omni Design's product portfolio includes IP cores, analog IP droplets, and chiplets. Founded in 2015 by industry veterans, Omni Design has a proven record of innovation and customer collaboration. Headquartered in Milpitas, California, with five additional design centers globally, we are committed to shaping the future of semiconductor technology and accelerating AI infrastructure.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251007378836/en/

Contacts:

For more information on Omni Design Technologies please contact us at pr@omnidesigntech.com or +1 408-727-6377