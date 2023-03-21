

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The NZ dollar fell to 5-day lows of 1.7236 against the euro and 1.0772 against the Australian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.7153 and 1.0746, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar, the kiwi dropped to a 4-day low of 0.6219 from yesterday's closing value of 0.6245.



The kiwi edged down to 81.58 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 82.01.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.775 against the euro, 1.09 against the aussie, 0.60 against the greenback and 80.00 against the yen.



