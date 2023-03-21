

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Relief at the abatement in banking crisis and the fears of Fed delivering another rate hike coexisted, swaying investor sentiment ahead of the monetary policy review by the Fed on Wednesday.



Asian stocks finished with gains. European benchmarks too rebounded. Wall Street Futures are trading in positive territory.



Dollar and the Dollar Index are hovering near the flatline. Bond yields hardened amidst fears of Fed rate hike. Crude oil prices increased as banking crisis fears eased. Gold prices dropped amidst anxiety ahead of Fed meeting. Cryptocurrencies declined.



Here is a snapshot of the world markets at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 32,461.50, up 0.67% S&P 500 (US500) at 3,974.00, up 0.57% Germany's DAX at 15,179.15, up 1.65% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,510.85, up 1.45% France's CAC 40 at 7,132.26, up 1.70% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,192.45, up 1.77% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 26,945.67, down 1.42% (March 20) Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 6,955.40, up 0.82% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,255.65, up 0.64% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 19,258.76, up 1.36%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0747, up 0.26% GBP/USD at 1.2251, down 0.20% USD/JPY at 132.22, up 0.69% AUD/USD at 0.6682, down 0.54% USD/CAD at 1.3669, up 0.03% Dollar Index at 103.32, up 0.04%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 3.524%, up 1.36% Germany at 2.2060%, up 5.10% France at 2.731%, up 3.02% U.K. at 3.3810%, up 2.18% Japan at 0.218%, down 12.80%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (May) at $74.58, up 1.07% Crude Oil WTI Futures (May) at $68.61, up 1.16% Gold Futures (Apr) at $1,971.65, down 0.56%



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $27,707.14, down 2.22% Ethereum at $1,739.93, down 2.73% BNB at $332.70, down 1.63% XRP at $0.3886, up 1.35% Cardano (ADA) at $0.3364, down 2.23%



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Gold geht durch die Decke! - Experte zeigt exklusiven Geheimtipp Gold zieht an! Diese Gold-Aktie sollten Sie sich jetzt ansehen! Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich. Hier klicken!