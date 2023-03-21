NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Campbell Lutyens and J.P. Morgan have collaborated to jointly offer their advisory services on single-asset and concentrated multi-asset continuation fund secondary transactions.
The offering provides access to Campbell Lutyens' secondaries expertise focused on fund structuring and capital raising from secondaries and institutional investors along with J.P. Morgan's M&A services, industry expertise and capital raising capabilities.
Campbell Lutyens said it has advised on more than US$125 billion of secondary transaction volume, completing over 290 successful secondary portfolio sales and advisory mandates.
