

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's retail sales decreased for the second straight month in February, and at a faster-than-expected rate, figures from Statistics Poland showed on Tuesday.



At constant prices, retail sales contracted 5.0 percent year-on-year in February, much faster than a 0.3 percent fall in January. Further, this was the worst decline since early 2021.



That was also well above the 1.4 percent drop economists had expected.



In February, sales of solid, liquid and gaseous fuels fell the most, by 26.2 percent annually, and those of furniture, radio, television and household appliances dropped 10.3 percent. Data showed that other retail sales contracted sharply by 12.3 percent.



On the other hand, sales of textiles, clothing, and footwear grew 9.9 percent from a year ago.



On a monthly basis, retail sales dipped 3.6 percent from January, when they plunged by 23.1 percent.



