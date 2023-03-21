Anzeige
21.03.2023 | 16:36
BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, March 21

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc (LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)

Results of Annual General Meeting

Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a vote on a poll, including ordinary resolution 10 and special resolutions 11 and 12 under special business of the Company:

Resolution 10. To grant the Directors authority to allot shares.

Resolution 11. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of issues of new ordinary shares or the sale of ordinary shares out of treasury.

Resolution 12. To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury.

Under Listing Rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Proxy votes received in favour of the resolutions were as follows:

For & Discretionary%Votes Against%Votes Withheld
Resolution 1 15,970,325100.00% 00.00% 15,411
Resolution 2 15,858,94299.36% 101,5400.64% 25,254
Resolution 3 15,849,64299.31% 109,7900.69% 26,304
Resolution 4 15,980,793100.00% 00.00% 4,943
Resolution 5 15,397,79396.44% 567,7243.56% 20,219
Resolution 6 15,425,97696.62% 539,5413.38% 20,219
Resolution 7 15,330,90796.05% 631,0643.95% 23,765
Resolution 8 15,891,64099.76% 38,1090.24% 55,987
Resolution 9 15,957,87999.93% 11,5110.07% 18,846
Resolution 10 15,967,36399.97% 5,4300.03% 12,943
Resolution 11 15,899,82399.56% 71,0520.44% 14,861
Resolution 12 14,626,13791.59% 1,343,6098.41% 15,990

21 March 2023

