BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Result of AGM

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc (LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)

Results of Annual General Meeting

Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a vote on a poll, including ordinary resolution 10 and special resolutions 11 and 12 under special business of the Company:

Resolution 10. To grant the Directors authority to allot shares.

Resolution 11. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of issues of new ordinary shares or the sale of ordinary shares out of treasury.

Resolution 12. To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury.

Under Listing Rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:



https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism



Proxy votes received in favour of the resolutions were as follows:

For & Discretionary % Votes Against % Votes Withheld Resolution 1 15,970,325 100.00% 0 0.00% 15,411 Resolution 2 15,858,942 99.36% 101,540 0.64% 25,254 Resolution 3 15,849,642 99.31% 109,790 0.69% 26,304 Resolution 4 15,980,793 100.00% 0 0.00% 4,943 Resolution 5 15,397,793 96.44% 567,724 3.56% 20,219 Resolution 6 15,425,976 96.62% 539,541 3.38% 20,219 Resolution 7 15,330,907 96.05% 631,064 3.95% 23,765 Resolution 8 15,891,640 99.76% 38,109 0.24% 55,987 Resolution 9 15,957,879 99.93% 11,511 0.07% 18,846 Resolution 10 15,967,363 99.97% 5,430 0.03% 12,943 Resolution 11 15,899,823 99.56% 71,052 0.44% 14,861 Resolution 12 14,626,137 91.59% 1,343,609 8.41% 15,990

21 March 2023