

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Australian dollar rose to nearly a 2-week high of 1.0805 against the NZ dollar and a 2-day high of 88.79 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0761 and 88.32, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie advanced to 0.6690 and 0.9167 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6666 and 0.9141, respectively.



The aussie edged up to 1.6105 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.6134.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.09 against the kiwi, 91.00 against the aussie, 0.68 against the greenback, 0.93 against the loonie and 1.55 against the euro.



