OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.
The U.S. dollar rose to 2-day highs of 1.0817 against the euro and 1.3736 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0828 and 1.3715, respectively.
Against the pound and the Swiss franc, the greenback edged up to 1.2261 and 0.9179 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.2286 and 0.9163, respectively.
If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.03 against the euro, 1.39 against the loonie, 1.18 against the pound and 0.93 against the franc.
