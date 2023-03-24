

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The U.S. dollar rose to 2-day highs of 1.0817 against the euro and 1.3736 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0828 and 1.3715, respectively.



Against the pound and the Swiss franc, the greenback edged up to 1.2261 and 0.9179 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.2286 and 0.9163, respectively.



If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.03 against the euro, 1.39 against the loonie, 1.18 against the pound and 0.93 against the franc.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Gold geht durch die Decke! - Experte zeigt exklusiven Geheimtipp Gold zieht an! Diese Gold-Aktie sollten Sie sich jetzt ansehen! Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich. Hier klicken!