

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The yen rose to a 4-day high of 159.74 against the pound, from yesterday's closing value of 160.68.



Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the yen advanced to 3-day highs of 140.89 and 141.98 from yesterday's closing quotes of 141.69 and 142.62, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the yen climbed to a 1-1/2-month low of 130.05 and more than a 3-month high of 94.78 from yesterday's closing quotes of 130.77 and 95.37, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 158.00 against the pound, 138.00 against the euro, 140.00 against the franc, 128.00 against the greenback and 93.00 against the loonie.



