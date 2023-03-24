

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Flash Purchasing Mangers' survey results from the euro area and the UK are due on Friday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.



At 3.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics is scheduled to issue UK retail sales for February. Sales are forecast to grow 0.2 percent on month, slower than the 0.5 percent increase in January.



At 4.00 am ET, Spain's INE publishes final quarterly national accounts for the fourth quarter and producer prices for February. The initial estimate showed that the economy logged a steady growth of 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter.



At 4.15 am ET, S&P Global publishes France's flash composite Purchasing Managers' survey results. The composite PMI is seen rising to 51.8 in March from 51.7 in February.



At 4.30 am ET, Germany's flash PMI data is due. Economists forecast the composite indicator to climb to 51.0 in March from 50.7 in the previous month.



At 5.00 am ET, Eurozone flash PMI survey results are due. Economists expect the composite PMI to drop marginally to 51.9 in March from 52.0 in February.



Half an hour later, UK S&P Global/CIPS composite PMI is due. The indicator is seen falling to 52.7 in March from 53.1 in February.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Gold geht durch die Decke! - Experte zeigt exklusiven Geheimtipp Gold zieht an! Diese Gold-Aktie sollten Sie sich jetzt ansehen! Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich. Hier klicken!