

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Evotec SE (EVO) said Friday that it has received a US$6.6 million grant from The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for drug discovery in tuberculosis or 'TB'.



Evotec noted that the grant is the second award from the foundation to the company supporting TB drug discovery, and allows the company to progress a portfolio of TB drug discovery projects that have the potential to contribute to a universal, shorter, safer and simpler TB drug regimen.



The current regimen for drug-sensitive TB requires that patients take multiple drugs for six or more months under clinical monitoring. Patients with drug-resistant TB face longer and more complex treatment regimens, often with significant side effects. A shorter drug regimen that can treat TB irrespective of pre-existing drug resistance could provide a significant benefit to both patients and health systems.



