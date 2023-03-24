

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Engineering company Smiths Group PLC (SMIN.L) Friday reported profit before tax from continuing operations of 167 million pounds for the first half of the year, higher than 160 million pounds in the previous year.



Excluding one-time items, headline profit before tax was 224 million pounds compared with 170 million pounds last year.



Net profit from continuing operations, however, declined to 103 million pounds or 28.9p per share from 115 million pounds or 29.1p per share last year.



Headline profit from continuing operations was 166 million pounds or 46.5p per share, up from 121 million pounds or 30.6p per share a year ago.



Revenue from continuing operations increased to 1.497 billion pounds from 1.192 billion pounds last year.



Looking froward, the company has raised its full-year organic revenue growth outlook to at least 8% from 7% provided earlier.



Smiths Group's Board has declared an interim dividend of 12.9p per share, a year-on-year increase of 5%, to be paid on May 17, to shareholders on the register as on April 11.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Gold geht durch die Decke! - Experte zeigt exklusiven Geheimtipp Gold zieht an! Diese Gold-Aktie sollten Sie sich jetzt ansehen! Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich. Hier klicken!