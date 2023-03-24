

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5:30 am ET Friday, UK S&P Global/CIPS composite PMI is due. The indicator is seen falling to 52.7 in March from 53.1 in February.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major rivals. While it rose against the euro, it dropped against the rest of major rivals.



The pound was worth 1.2248 against the greenback, 159.12 against the yen, 1.1236 against the franc and 0.8803 against the euro as of 5:25 am ET.



